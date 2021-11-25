24 medical students test positive for Covid in Dharwad

24 medical students test positive for Covid-19 in Dharwad

Forty medical students had been to a get-together and after returning, they had given their swab samples for testing

Srinidhi R
Srinidhi R, DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Nov 25 2021, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 10:38 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Twenty-four students studying at SDM Medical College at Sattur near Dharwad have tested positive for Covid-19.

Forty medical students had been to a get-together and after returning, they had given their swab samples for testing. The report  confirmed that 24 students have contracted the infection.

All 24 students had two doses of vaccination and are asymptomatic.They are quarantined in the students hostel, confirmed health officials.

