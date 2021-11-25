24 medical students test positive for Covid-19 in Dharwad

Twenty-four students studying at SDM Medical College at Sattur near Dharwad have tested positive for Covid-19.

Forty medical students had been to a get-together and after returning, they had given their swab samples for testing. The report confirmed that 24 students have contracted the infection.

All 24 students had two doses of vaccination and are asymptomatic.They are quarantined in the students hostel, confirmed health officials.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: