Holiday declared for schools in Dharwad district on July 24 amid heavy rains

Following heavy rains lashing the Dharwad district for the last 72 hours, Deputy Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde has declared one day holiday on July 24 to all schools in district.

Speaking to DH, Hegde said that there is widespread rain in the district and considering the safety of the children, holiday has been declared to all primary and secondary schools in the district on Monday.

Also Read: Holiday declared for schools across Shivamogga on July 24 following heavy rain

However, the schools will run full day on August 5 to compensate the holiday.

Dharwad district is receiving heavy downpour for last three days throwing normal life out of gear.

On Sunday, Alnavar taluk has received 50 mm rainfall, the highest, followed by Kalghatgi 45 mm and Hubballi, Dharwad 23 mm.