Lockdown also sealed down seed-ball activity this year

In pre-monsoon and monsoon seasons, preparing seed-balls and placing them at various places where forest and fruit trees can be grown was a popular activity in recent years.

However, the Covid-19 lockdown this time has hit that activity too, which is aimed at increasing greenery.

Since last four years, seed-ball preparation and placing them in various places to increase the forest cover through this had gained momentum in the region, and the result was also not bad.

Several thousands of seed-balls were prepared by the Forest Department through school students, while families, and various organisations were also engaged in this activity, along with sapling plantation, especially in the months of June and July.

However, the situation is totally different now, due to Covid-19 situation. The number of seed-balls being prepared has come down to almost nil at most of the places, and some are thinking to prepare it and try to increase greenery only after total normalcy returns, probably when monsoon will be at its peak or receding.

Forest Dept says no

Since last three years, the Dharwad division of the Forest Department used to prepare around 10,000 seed-balls through school children every year, and it had a tie-up with Navodaya Vidyalaya in this regard. Now, as the children are not coming to schools due to the lockdown and its aftermath, the preparing of seed-balls has come to a complete stand-still.

"We have no plan for seed-balls this time, not just due to Covid-19 scare and lockdown, but there is also a research finding that the seeds naturally grow fast than if placed inside seed-balls. It was just an awareness activity, and we have not received any instruction about seed-ball activity this time," said Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Yashpal Ksheerasagar.

The Dharwad forest division has grown seven lack saplings in seven nurseries this time, but the demand from people is comparatively less.

"Two lakh saplings are meant to be distributed to people at reasonable rate. We home deliver them if people contact the regional forest officer. The demand is more for sandalwood, silver oak, hebbevu, and curry leaves saplings," Ksheerasagar added.

Dull at Eco Village

The Nature First Eco Village on Haliyal Road near Dharwad was a pioneer organisation in collecting forest seeds, and preparing seed-balls using cocopeat, vermicompost, and soil.

In previous years, it used to offer training in seed-ball preparation for visitors including families, and school and college students, and how to use them. This time, only a few seed-balls have been prepared there now, and it is waiting for visitors for distribution.

"Instead of seed-balls, we have planted a few fruit-bearing trees on the banks of the lakes this time. We used to train people to prepare over 20,000 seed-balls every year since 2016," said Nature First Eco Village proprietor Panchakshari Hiremath.

Organisations, schools

The Samarth Bharat organisation, which used to prepare and distribute nearly one lakh seed-balls every year, and was also distributing in rural areas too in last two years, has not prepared seed-balls this time, due to lack of volunteers and Covid-19 situation.

"We wanted to prepare 50,000 seed-balls later this year," said Samarth Bharat trustee Sandeep Boodihal.

According to Gouramma Kalkur, principal of Government High School at Hosur, preparation of seed-balls is not possible now, as students are not coming.

"We teachers symbolically planted a few saplings on the occasion of the World Environment Day. When the school reopens, it is mandatory for students to plant saplings and nurture them, and they could be made to prepare seed-balls too," she added.