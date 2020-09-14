Siddaramaiah wants Assembly Session for 3 weeks

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday stated that many issues including the drug mafia, law and order problem, the Covid-19 situation, and new bills have to be discussed in the Session which would begin on September 21, and eight days would not be sufficient.

"I have written a letter to Legislative Assembly speaker and the chief minister, asking them to take steps to hold the session for three weeks, till October 15," he said.

On his way to Badami, Siddaramaiah told media persons here that the State Government has gone bankrupt, while the Union Government has also not yet released funds for flood relief works this time.

Though the loss caused by the flood situation last year was Rs one lakh crore, the State Government sought Rs 35,000 crore, and the Centre gave only Rs 1,869 crore. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and 25 BJP MPs from the State have no guts to ask the Centre, he charged.

If one Naveen who posted a derogatory message on social media was arrested immediately, violence would not have erupted in Bengaluru. I condemn violence, but that was due to the failure of the police and the government, he added.