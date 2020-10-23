Hundreds throng 'simple' Srirangapatna Dasara

Hundreds of people participated in the "simple" Srirangapatna Dasara celebrations and procession, in Srirangapatna of Mandya district on Friday.

Bannimantapa at Kiranguru Circle was decorated with colourful flowers and buntings and was illuminated for the occasion. Banni puja was performed and rituals were held.

The idol of goddess Chamundeshwari was taken out in a decorated chariot at 4.25 pm. Corona warriors from the taluks of Mandya district launched the procession. Several folk troupes participated in the procession

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh, ZP CEO Zulfikar Ulla, and president Nagarathna Swamy participated.

District in-charge Minister Narayna Gowda appealed people not to neglect Covid and to wear masks and maintain social distance.

However, most of the elected representatives at the event were seen without face masks.