IAS officers transferred in state

The State government on Tuesday transferred few officials and placed others in concurrent charges.

Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home department, was placed in the concurrent charge of ACS to Youth Empowerment and Sports department. G Kalpana, who was ACS to Youth Empowerment and Sports department, has been transferred as ACS to Public Enterprises department, in the place of Kapil Mohan. Kapil Mohan as been transferred to the Revenue department, as Commissioner of State Resettlement and Rehabilitation.