Incessant rain wreaks havoc on standing crops in Kalyana Karnataka

Heavy showers since Wednesday night have disrupted normal life and damaged acres of standing crops in many parts of Kalyana Karnataka region and central districts.

Overcast conditions with intermittent rains prevailed in these districts till Thursday night.

Many parts of Kalaburagi, Bidar Raichur, Koppal and undivided Ballari districts also received heavy rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall will continue for the next three days till October 10 in the region.

Basavaraj Biradar, technical officer, IMD, told DH that it is residue rainfall of the Kharif season. He also said that several taluks, including Kalaburagi, Jewargi and Chittapur, are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next 2-3 days. Commuters had a tough time negotiating the inundated roads in Kalaburagi city.

Incessant rain in Raichur district has submerged standing crops in Halapur, Vatagal, Ameengad, Kachapur Yatkal villages of Maski taluk. The silk, cotton and tur dal growers have sought compensation from the government for loss of crop due to pest attack following unexpected rainfall. Onions and flowers in the district are completely damaged.

More than 120 quintals of maize kept for drying at the APMC yard in Kukanur, Koppal district, have perished in the rainwater. Basavaraj Binnal, a maize farmer, claimed that he has suffered loss to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. Another farmer Yallappa Katti has also lost 20 quintals of maize due to a prolonged wet weather.

In Bidar district, the farmers are finding it difficult to undertake harvesting of soybean crop in Hulasur, Humnabad and other taluks of the district.

The lakes in Yaragol, Khanalli, Chamanahalli, Allipur, Vadnalli, Belageri and several other villages are overflowing due to incessant rainfall, bringing cheer to the people in Yadgir district. The road connectivity between Yadgir and Abbetumakur has been hit due to a swollen stream.

The onion and chilli crop was destroyed in heavy rainfall during the last two days in Hoovina Hadagali taluk in Vijayanagar district. The farmers were about to start harvesting onion crops in Ittigi, Uttangi, Talakallu, Kenchammanahalli, Holagundi, Sogi and other villages. But, the crop has gone under water causing huge loss to the farmers.

The rainwater has entered into the government high school in Harakabhavi village of Kudligi taluk.

The overnight rain flooded Balehosur village and Dingaleshwar Mutt premises in Lakshmeshwar taluk, Gadg district. Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities experienced heavy rain towards the evening on Thursday.

Parts of Kodagu district, including Madikeri town, received intermittent rain throughout the day.