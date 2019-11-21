Injured Australian national was in India to study yoga

William K James (35), the Australian national, who reportedly beaten up by Konkanakoppa villagers in Badami taluk, was in India to study yoga and spiritualism.

According to the police, he landed in India under a one-year tourist visa that expires in September 2020. He reached Cochin, Kerala, on September 27 and learned yoga there. With the help of a guide from Dharwad, he visited Hampi and Vijayapura and then reached Badami.

James, a Father, speaks French and German languages, not English.

"The attack took place due to a communication gap. He was drunk when the incident occurred," DySP Chandrakanth Nandaraddi told DH.

James, who is recovering, performs yoga and offers prayers at the ICU itself. The police are in touch with the Australian Embassy in Chennai. James' family has been informed about the incident, said the police.

He often travelled alone. The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the incident. More arrests in connection with the incident are likely, said the officer.