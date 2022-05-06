Italy consulate in Bengaluru plans to process 30,000 visas per year

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio's visit to Bengaluru on May 5 marked not only the relaunch of the multi-faceted India-Italy bilateral partnership but also affirmed the European nation's growing ties with the Karnataka capital.

During the first mission to India by an Italian Foreign Minister since 2012, Di Maio inaugurated the newly established office of the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru.

The minister, accompanied by Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru, visited Indian Space Research Organisation. They were accompanied by the President of ASI (Italian Space Agency), Giorgio Saccoccia. They also met a few young Italian entrepreneurs at the headquarters of the Italian-Indian start-up Even Healthcare.

Their day-long visit ended with a visit to Indian Institute of Science, which has been engaged in a long-standing scientific collaboration program.

Speaking to DH, Tagliaferri said the idea of setting up a consulate in Bengaluru was discussed with Italian Ambassador Vincenzo de Luca as early as 2020, when Covid was in its first wave.

"I was posted in Kolkata for a few months on a short mission, to fill the gap between two consul-generals, and then in March 2020 Covid started and the lockdown happened. I was stuck in Kolkata for five months. That's when I fell in love with the country and we started discussions on opening more offices here. It wasn’t difficult to convince headquarters, given the importance of Bengaluru as the heart of Indian scientific and technological development, and in less than two years we are opening our office in Bengaluru. The Consulate General will cover the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu with Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh," Tagliaferri told DH.

The Consulate will be the point of reference for the Italian community in south-east India, and it will promote Indian-Italian ties at all levels: economic, scientific, cultural, touristic. "We will start with processing around 30,000 visas a year, and we will work for increasing this number. Bengaluru is also an educational hub, so in the Consulate we will host ‘Uni Italia’, which is a university link, that will be useful for Indian students who wish to study in Italy," added Alfonso.

The office of the Consul General of Italy will be located on Richmond road near Trinity circle. "We have just zeroed in on a rented space. We have to now start our operations, hire personnel, and we will be able to make it a fully operational space only by the beginning of 2023," Tagliaferri told DH.