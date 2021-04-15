K-SET examination to be held on April 25

University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency that conducts the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship, has decided to conduct the examination on April 25.

In a communication, KSET convener H Rajashekar has mentioned that the examination has scheduled the date and all preparation have been done. The tests were scheduled for 41 subjects as per UGC guidelines. Covid-19 protocol will be followed and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the candidates.

It has to be noted that UoM had cancelled the examination scheduled for April 11.