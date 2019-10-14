Kadri is one with seven notes

Kadri Gopalnath, the pioneer of Carnatic music on the saxophone, was laid to rest with state honours at his native Mithakere in Sajipamooda of Bantwal taluk, Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

Thousands of his fans, musicians and elected representatives participated in the funeral and paid their last respects. Gopalnath was given a three-round gun salute by the police team before the final rites. After the eldest son Guruprasad performed the rituals, the body was laid to rest, according to the customs of Jogi community.

Gopalnath’s wife Sarojini, son Manikantha Kadri and daughter Ambika were present. The saxophonist passed away following a brief illness on October 11. On Monday morning, the body was carried in an open vehicle from his house at Padavinangady to mini town hall for public to pay their final respects to the departed soul.

Instrumental artistes including Bengaluru Rajashekar and Tavil Tiruvalli K Shekar who had accompanied Gopalnath for over three decades, including his final performance in Bengaluru (on June 23), paid their tributes. Tabla artiste Pandit Rajendra Nakod, clarionet artiste Narasimhalu Vadavati, violinist Vittal Ramamurthy among others had come down to Mangaluru to pay homage.

Gopalnath’s students performed ‘Swaranjali’ programme by playing saxophone as a tribute to the departed soul.

District incharge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “I will discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on the construction of a memorial for the music legend.”

Gopalnath’s family has decided to initiate social service works in his memory, including the construction of a home for senior citizens. Kadri Gopalnath’s son and music director Manikantha said, “My father never set aside any money for the future. We will continue the social services started by him.”