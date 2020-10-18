Afzalpur city flooded after water discharge from Sonal

Afzalpur city flooded after water discharge from Sonal barrage

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Oct 18 2020, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 10:45 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Water discharge from Sonna barrage touched 8.20 lakh cusecs on Sunday.

Some residential areas of Afzalpur city have gone under flood water.

A team of soldiers have been sent to the town to rescue the people.

Karnataka
Kalaburagi
floods

