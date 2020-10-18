Afzalpur city flooded after water discharge from Sonal barrage

Water discharge from Sonna barrage touched 8.20 lakh cusecs on Sunday.
Some residential areas of Afzalpur city have gone under flood water.
A team of soldiers have been sent to the town to rescue the people.
