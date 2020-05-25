Flight operations resume from Kalaburagi Airport

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Flight operations resume from Kalaburagi Airport

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi
  May 25 2020
  • updated: May 25 2020, 16:05 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Air operations which were suspended two months back to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country have resumed from Monday. 

Star Airlines landed at Kalaburagi Airport after two months.

The flight with 25 passengers, which took off from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 8:40 am, landed at Kalaburagi Airport at 9:30 am. 

On the return journey, it took off from Kalaburagi with 20 passengers to Bengaluru at 10:29 am, said airport authorities.

