Kalaburagi-Yadgir DCC Bank polls: 3 directors disqualified

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jan 08 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 15:11 ist
Kalaburagi Assistant Commissioner Balaram Lamani is the election officer. Credit: DH File Photo

In a sudden development, three directors of Kalaburagi-Yadgir DCC Bank backed by the Congress have been disqualified amidst polls being held to the president and vice president's posts on Friday. 

Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies had issued an order in this regard on November 25. However, the copy of the order has not reached the respective director.

They could visit the bank and could sign on the register but they can't cast their vote.  

In the meanwhile, NEKRTC Chairman and Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur who was nominated as director to the bank two days ago filed his nomination paper for the bank's president post and Suresh Sajjan filed his paper for the vice president's post. 

"At present, seven directors have arrived at the bank premises and the election will be held if other directors arrive. Or else, the polls will be postponed," said Bank Chief Executive Officer Chidananda Nimbala. 

Kalaburagi Assistant Commissioner Balaram Lamani is the election officer.

Somashekhar Gonayak, Gowtham Patil and  Bapugouda Patil have been disqualified for violating the norms of the cooperative societies.

