Karnataka 100% committed to Mekedatu, reiterates CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government was committed to implement the Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project and that it will go ahead despite a stiff opposition by Tamil Nadu.

“We all know the stand taken by Tamil Nadu on Mekedatu. Politicians in the neighbouring state are misleading the people on the issue. In fact, there’s nothing TN could do about it. We will go ahead with this project, we are 100 per cent committed to this project,” Bommai told reporters here.

“There is no change in our stand (on Mekedatu), our efforts and the legal battle for the same. We will use all our might to safeguard the state’s interest on the said project,” Bommai reiterated.

The Rs 9,000-crore project aims to draw 4.75 tmcft water to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and surrounding areas. This apart, the project proposes to generate 400 MW power.

Desilting TB Dam

Replying to a query on desilting Tungabhadra reservoir, Bommai said, “A global tender was floated for desilting of Tungabhadra reservoir when I was the Irrigation minister. But we did not get a good response for the same. Later, it was decided to construct a parallel balancing reservoir and a survey for the same was carried out.

Then chief minister B S Yediyurappa had released Rs 20 crore for preparing a DPR. Since it is an inter-state issue, I will talk to the chief ministers of the concerned states and an appropriate decision on the balancing reservoir will be taken soon,” Bommai assured.

Land allotment

The land allotment to industrialists and firms would be cancelled if the said land was not used for setting up units, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday, reports DHNS from Ballari

“Vast tracts of land were allotted for setting up mega units in iron ore and energy sectors some 10 to 12 years back in Ballari region. But many have not utilised the land for the purpose it was allotted. Land allotment of non-complying industrialists and firms will be cancelled, Bommai told reporters here.

A good measure of land has been locked in the region. The state government is keen to remove land-lock and will allot land to those who make investments and create jobs on priority basis, the chief minister said.

