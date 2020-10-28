Karnataka announces Rajyotsava awardees; Ram Lalla advocate K N Bhat among 65 personalities, groups

65 personalities, groups to be given Rajyotsava award

Advocate K N Bhat, who had represented Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya title suit at the Allahabad Court, is among 65 people and organisations conferred with the 65th Rajyotsava Award. Asian Games silver winner Usharani, IISc professor Udupi Srinivas and director of late Ambareesh starrer 'Mandyada Gandu', A T Raghu are among the other winners.

They will be feted on November 7 at Ravindra Kalakshetra at a simple event owing to Covid-19 restrictions with the total number of participants not exceeding 200, according to Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi.

Bhat, a senior advocate in Supreme Court, hails from Dakshina Kannada district and was advocate on record for Ram Lalla during the prolonged title dispute. Usharani was the member of the women's kabaddi team which won the silver medal in the Jakarta Asian Games 2018.

The distribution of the awards on account of the 65th Karnataka Rajyotsava which falls on November 1, was rescheduled owing to various factors including bypolls to two Assembly constituencies scheduled on November 3. The selection committee has picked little known achievers for the award this year, Ravi said.

Of the 60 individuals conferred with the award, only eight are women. Usharani is the youngest among the winners this year.

The list of award winners in various categories are:

Literature

Prof CP Siddashrama, Dharwad

V Muni Venkatappa, Kolar

Ramanna Byati, Gadag

Valerian D'Souza, Dakshina Kannada

D N Akki, Yadgir

 

Music

Hambaiah Nooli, Raichur

Anantha Teradal, Belagavi

BV Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban

Girija Narayan, Bengaluru Urban

K Lingappa Sherigaara Kateel, Dakshina Kannada

 

Law

KN Bhat, Bengaluru

MK Vijaykumar, Udupi

 

Journalism

C Masheshwaran, Mysuru

T Venkatesh, Bengaluru Urban

 

Yoga

Dr A S Chandrashekar, Mysiuru

 

Education

MN Shadakshari, Chikkamagaluru

Dr R Ramakrishna, Chamarajanagar

Dr MG Eshwarappa, Davanagere

Dr Puttasiddaiah, Mysuru

Ashok Shettar, Belagavi

DS Dandin, Gadag

 

Horanadu Kannadiga

Kusumodaraderanna Shetty Kelthadka, Dakshina Kannada

Vidya Simhachaarya Mahuli, Maharastra

 

Sports

HB Nanjegowda, Tumakuru

Usharani, Bengaluru Urban

 

Miscellaneous

Dr KV Raju, Kolar

N Venkobarao, Hassan

Dr KS Rajanna, Mandya

V Lakshminarayan, Mandya

 

NGOs/groups

Youth For Seva, Bengaluru Urban

Devadasi Swavalambhana Kendra, Ballari

Better India, Bengaluru Urban

Yuva Brigade, Bengaluru Rural

Dharmotthana Trust, Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada

 

Social Service

NS Hegde, Uttara Kannada

Prema Kodandarama Shresti, Chikkamagaluru

Manegaar Meeraan Saheb, Udupi

Mohini Siddegowda, Chikkamagaluru

 

Medicine

Dr Ashok Sonnad, Bagalkot

Dr BS Srinath, Shivamogga

Dr A Nagaratna, Ballari

Dr Venkatappa, Ramanagar

 

Agriculture

Surat Singh Kanoor Singh Rajput, Bidar

SV Sumangalamma Veerabhadrappa, Chitradurga

Sidramappa Basavantharaj Patil, Kalaburagi

 

Environment
Amar Narayan, Chikkaballapur
ND Patil, Vijayapura

Science/Technology
Prof Udupi Srinivas, Udupi
Dr Chindi Vasudevappa, Shivamogga

Co-operatives
Dr CN Manchegowda

Bayalata
Kempavva Harijan, Belagavi
Channabasappa Bendigeri, Haveri

Yakshagana
Bangar Achari, Chamarajanagar
MK Ramesh Acharya, Shivamogga

Theatre
Anasooyamma, Hassan
H Shadaksharappa, Davanagere
Thippeswamy, Chitradurga

Movies
BS Basavraju, Tumakuru
AT Raghu, Kodagu

Painting
MJ Vached Mutt, Dharwad

Folk art
Gururaj Hosakote, Bagalkot
Hampanahalli Thimmegowda, Hassan

Sculpture
NS Janardhan Murthy, Mysuru

Dance
Jyoti Pattabhiram

Puppetry/Thogalu Bombeyaata
Keshappa Shillekyatara, Koppal

