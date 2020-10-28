Karnataka announces Rajyotsava awardees; Ram Lalla advocate K N Bhat among 65 personalities, groups

Advocate K N Bhat, who had represented Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya title suit at the Allahabad Court, is among 65 people and organisations conferred with the 65th Rajyotsava Award. Asian Games silver winner Usharani, IISc professor Udupi Srinivas and director of late Ambareesh starrer 'Mandyada Gandu', A T Raghu are among the other winners.
They will be feted on November 7 at Ravindra Kalakshetra at a simple event owing to Covid-19 restrictions with the total number of participants not exceeding 200, according to Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi.
Bhat, a senior advocate in Supreme Court, hails from Dakshina Kannada district and was advocate on record for Ram Lalla during the prolonged title dispute. Usharani was the member of the women's kabaddi team which won the silver medal in the Jakarta Asian Games 2018.
The distribution of the awards on account of the 65th Karnataka Rajyotsava which falls on November 1, was rescheduled owing to various factors including bypolls to two Assembly constituencies scheduled on November 3. The selection committee has picked little known achievers for the award this year, Ravi said.
Of the 60 individuals conferred with the award, only eight are women. Usharani is the youngest among the winners this year.
The list of award winners in various categories are:
Literature
Prof CP Siddashrama, Dharwad
V Muni Venkatappa, Kolar
Ramanna Byati, Gadag
Valerian D'Souza, Dakshina Kannada
D N Akki, Yadgir
Music
Hambaiah Nooli, Raichur
Anantha Teradal, Belagavi
BV Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban
Girija Narayan, Bengaluru Urban
K Lingappa Sherigaara Kateel, Dakshina Kannada
Law
KN Bhat, Bengaluru
MK Vijaykumar, Udupi
Journalism
C Masheshwaran, Mysuru
T Venkatesh, Bengaluru Urban
Yoga
Dr A S Chandrashekar, Mysiuru
Education
MN Shadakshari, Chikkamagaluru
Dr R Ramakrishna, Chamarajanagar
Dr MG Eshwarappa, Davanagere
Dr Puttasiddaiah, Mysuru
Ashok Shettar, Belagavi
DS Dandin, Gadag
Horanadu Kannadiga
Kusumodaraderanna Shetty Kelthadka, Dakshina Kannada
Vidya Simhachaarya Mahuli, Maharastra
Sports
HB Nanjegowda, Tumakuru
Usharani, Bengaluru Urban
Miscellaneous
Dr KV Raju, Kolar
N Venkobarao, Hassan
Dr KS Rajanna, Mandya
V Lakshminarayan, Mandya
NGOs/groups
Youth For Seva, Bengaluru Urban
Devadasi Swavalambhana Kendra, Ballari
Better India, Bengaluru Urban
Yuva Brigade, Bengaluru Rural
Dharmotthana Trust, Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada
Social Service
NS Hegde, Uttara Kannada
Prema Kodandarama Shresti, Chikkamagaluru
Manegaar Meeraan Saheb, Udupi
Mohini Siddegowda, Chikkamagaluru
Medicine
Dr Ashok Sonnad, Bagalkot
Dr BS Srinath, Shivamogga
Dr A Nagaratna, Ballari
Dr Venkatappa, Ramanagar
Agriculture
Surat Singh Kanoor Singh Rajput, Bidar
SV Sumangalamma Veerabhadrappa, Chitradurga
Sidramappa Basavantharaj Patil, Kalaburagi
Environment
Amar Narayan, Chikkaballapur
ND Patil, Vijayapura
Science/Technology
Prof Udupi Srinivas, Udupi
Dr Chindi Vasudevappa, Shivamogga
Co-operatives
Dr CN Manchegowda
Bayalata
Kempavva Harijan, Belagavi
Channabasappa Bendigeri, Haveri
Yakshagana
Bangar Achari, Chamarajanagar
MK Ramesh Acharya, Shivamogga
Theatre
Anasooyamma, Hassan
H Shadaksharappa, Davanagere
Thippeswamy, Chitradurga
Movies
BS Basavraju, Tumakuru
AT Raghu, Kodagu
Painting
MJ Vached Mutt, Dharwad
Folk art
Gururaj Hosakote, Bagalkot
Hampanahalli Thimmegowda, Hassan
Sculpture
NS Janardhan Murthy, Mysuru
Dance
Jyoti Pattabhiram
Puppetry/Thogalu Bombeyaata
Keshappa Shillekyatara, Koppal