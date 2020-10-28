Karnataka announces Rajyotsava awardees; Ram Lalla advocate K N Bhat among 65 personalities, groups

Advocate K N Bhat, who had represented Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya title suit at the Allahabad Court, is among 65 people and organisations conferred with the 65th Rajyotsava Award. Asian Games silver winner Usharani, IISc professor Udupi Srinivas and director of late Ambareesh starrer 'Mandyada Gandu', A T Raghu are among the other winners.

They will be feted on November 7 at Ravindra Kalakshetra at a simple event owing to Covid-19 restrictions with the total number of participants not exceeding 200, according to Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi.

Bhat, a senior advocate in Supreme Court, hails from Dakshina Kannada district and was advocate on record for Ram Lalla during the prolonged title dispute. Usharani was the member of the women's kabaddi team which won the silver medal in the Jakarta Asian Games 2018.

The distribution of the awards on account of the 65th Karnataka Rajyotsava which falls on November 1, was rescheduled owing to various factors including bypolls to two Assembly constituencies scheduled on November 3. The selection committee has picked little known achievers for the award this year, Ravi said.

Of the 60 individuals conferred with the award, only eight are women. Usharani is the youngest among the winners this year.

The list of award winners in various categories are:

Literature

Prof CP Siddashrama, Dharwad

V Muni Venkatappa, Kolar

Ramanna Byati, Gadag

Valerian D'Souza, Dakshina Kannada

D N Akki, Yadgir

Music

Hambaiah Nooli, Raichur

Anantha Teradal, Belagavi

BV Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban

Girija Narayan, Bengaluru Urban

K Lingappa Sherigaara Kateel, Dakshina Kannada

Law

KN Bhat, Bengaluru

MK Vijaykumar, Udupi

Journalism

C Masheshwaran, Mysuru

T Venkatesh, Bengaluru Urban

Yoga

Dr A S Chandrashekar, Mysiuru

Education

MN Shadakshari, Chikkamagaluru

Dr R Ramakrishna, Chamarajanagar

Dr MG Eshwarappa, Davanagere

Dr Puttasiddaiah, Mysuru

Ashok Shettar, Belagavi

DS Dandin, Gadag

Horanadu Kannadiga

Kusumodaraderanna Shetty Kelthadka, Dakshina Kannada

Vidya Simhachaarya Mahuli, Maharastra

Sports

HB Nanjegowda, Tumakuru

Usharani, Bengaluru Urban

Miscellaneous

Dr KV Raju, Kolar

N Venkobarao, Hassan

Dr KS Rajanna, Mandya

V Lakshminarayan, Mandya

NGOs/groups

Youth For Seva, Bengaluru Urban

Devadasi Swavalambhana Kendra, Ballari

Better India, Bengaluru Urban

Yuva Brigade, Bengaluru Rural

Dharmotthana Trust, Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada

Social Service

NS Hegde, Uttara Kannada

Prema Kodandarama Shresti, Chikkamagaluru

Manegaar Meeraan Saheb, Udupi

Mohini Siddegowda, Chikkamagaluru

Medicine

Dr Ashok Sonnad, Bagalkot

Dr BS Srinath, Shivamogga

Dr A Nagaratna, Ballari

Dr Venkatappa, Ramanagar

Agriculture

Surat Singh Kanoor Singh Rajput, Bidar

SV Sumangalamma Veerabhadrappa, Chitradurga

Sidramappa Basavantharaj Patil, Kalaburagi

Environment

Amar Narayan, Chikkaballapur

ND Patil, Vijayapura

Science/Technology

Prof Udupi Srinivas, Udupi

Dr Chindi Vasudevappa, Shivamogga

Co-operatives

Dr CN Manchegowda

Bayalata

Kempavva Harijan, Belagavi

Channabasappa Bendigeri, Haveri

Yakshagana

Bangar Achari, Chamarajanagar

MK Ramesh Acharya, Shivamogga

Theatre

Anasooyamma, Hassan

H Shadaksharappa, Davanagere

Thippeswamy, Chitradurga

Movies

BS Basavraju, Tumakuru

AT Raghu, Kodagu

Painting

MJ Vached Mutt, Dharwad

Folk art

Gururaj Hosakote, Bagalkot

Hampanahalli Thimmegowda, Hassan

Sculpture

NS Janardhan Murthy, Mysuru

Dance

Jyoti Pattabhiram

Puppetry/Thogalu Bombeyaata

Keshappa Shillekyatara, Koppal