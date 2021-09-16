Karnataka Assembly passes Bill making rainwater harvesting infrastructure must for large properties

The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill that makes it mandatory for large properties in Bengaluru to install rainwater harvesting infrastructure, a move the government believes will help the city manage the heavy demand for Cauvery water.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage (Amendment) Bill was passed without any debate as there were hardly any Bengaluru legislators in the Assembly when it was taken up.

Owners and occupiers of buildings having a sital area of not less than 2,325 sq ft and not more than 10,763.9 sq ft are required to provide rainwater harvesting structures for storage, for use and for groundwater recharge.

Also, upcoming and existing buildings with a sital area of not less than 10,763.9 sq ft “shall provide dual piping system and rainwater harvesting structure for storage and for use, other than drinking, cooking and bathing purpose,” the Bill states.

According to the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons, the amendment will “reduce the dependency on Cauvery water, reduce the flow of stormwater drains, mitigate urban flooding, manage the summer peak demand through groundwater charging, provide freshwater source through rainwater harvesting where the groundwater quality is poor and mandate rainwater harvesting as the rain harvested water is free, readily available and has no distribution cost”.

Piloting the Bill on behalf of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said it is already mandatory for properties located on sites measuring 60x40 to have rainwater harvesting structures. “Now, we are making it mandatory for 30x40 sites while exempting the existing ones. We’re also including 40x60 properties that haven’t built rainwater harvesting structures and those above 40x60 to have dual pipes,” he said.

