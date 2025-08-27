News in Pics | August 27, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Students of Government College for Women take part in a 'tug of war' competition as part of celebrations ahead of the Onam' festival, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
A man tries to cross a waterlogged divider following heavy rainfall, at the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
A Palestinian girl holds a child next to belongings laying on the ground, as displaced Palestinians flee amid an Israeli military operation, in Gaza City, August 26, 2025.
Water splashes as a boy jumps in for a swim, with a sailing ship visible in the background, in Musandam, Oman, August 25, 2025.
A reveller takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, August 25, 2025.
FDJ's David Gaudu celebrates winning stage 3
