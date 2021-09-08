Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets BJP president J P Nadda

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met BJP national president J P Nadda in Delhi and discussed the state's political development.

CM Bommai, closeted with Nadda for about 20 minutes and briefed him about the Karnataka BJP's developments and also the outcome of the recently held city corporations' elections.

However, Bommai did not discuss the expansion of his Cabinet to fill four vacant berths. Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol was also with the CM during the meeting.

Bommai, who was in Delhi on a two-day tour, said that his meeting with Nadda was a courtesy call and discussed only strengthening the party in the state.

When Bommai went to Delhi last month, he could not meet Nadda as the latter was not present in the national capital. On Tuesday, he also met BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

