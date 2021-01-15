Karnataka CM to open queue complex at Udupi mutt

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will visit the Sri Krishna mutt at Udupi on January 18 to inaugurate the newly built queue complex for devotees, Vishwa Patha at the Sri Krishna temple.

Admar mutt, presently holding the biennial 'Paryaya' title and the right to offer worship at the Sri Krishna temple, has organised various cultural and religious programmes as part of the fifth centenary celebrations of the 'Paryaya puja' system of the Ashta mutts of Udupi.

The programmes will begin Saturday and culminate on January 23, Admar mutt manager Govindaraju told reporters at Udupi on Thursday.

The queue complex, named 'Vishwa Patha' is a newly built route to take the 'darshan' of Lord Sri Krishna.

The entrance for the temple will begin from a wooden chariot, followed by the Madhwa Sarovara pond.

Devotees can take blessings of the Lord before the 'Swarna Gopura' and visit the 'Bhojana Shala' to get prasadam and then exit the temple.

The new system has been formulated by Paryaya Admar mutt seer, he said.

On the history of the 'Paryaya' puja, he said the system initially was held for a two-month period for the heads of eight mutts in a cycle during Madhwa Acharya's time.

Later, Sri Vadiraja Acharya started the biennial system in 1522.

The tradition of performing Krishna puja on a rotational basis for two years by heads of eight mutts of Udupi has been continuing since then as an unwritten law.

As part of the programmes, a procession will be held from Jodukatte to the Sri Krishna mutt on January 18, carrying the books of Madhwa Acharya and Sri Vadiraja.

An eight-day exhibition-cum-sale of rural products has also been arranged in which Madhubani art of Bihar, Mithila art, Manjusha painting, wooden sculptures, clay models will be displayed.

The valedictory function will be held on January 23, Govindaraju said.

Meanwhile, the three-chariot car festival was celebrated in a grand manner at Udupi Thursday evening on the occasion of the 'Makara Sankranti.'

Hundreds of devotees gathered to witness the festivities held at Car Street.

Paryaya Admar Mutt chief Swami Vishwapriya Teertha, junior seer Swami Esha Priya Teertha and heads of other mutts took part in the rituals.