Karnataka: Congress chalks out protest plan against BJP

The Opposition Congress will stage protests against the BJP government on February 15 and 17.

This was announced by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday after a meeting with party leaders. On February 15, the party will stage a protest at the Gandhi statue at Maurya Circle and then head towards Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home office, Krishna. On February 17, the party will picket at the Town Hall.

Rao said these protests will be against the sedition cases booked on the Shaheen School in Bidar and Congress leader U T Khader. Also, the party is protesting the BJP’s “anti-constitutional” stand on the reservation. This, especially in light of the recent Supreme Court judgement that an individual cannot claim reservation as a fundamental right, he added.