10 in Kollegal take ill; water contamination suspected

10 in Kollegal take ill; water contamination suspected

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Oct 27 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 20:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

More than 10 people fell ill, after allegedly drinking contaminated water, at Ashraya Layout, in Kollegal town, Chamarajanagar district, on Tuesday.

Water contamination is said to be the reason behind the incident. It is suspected that drainage water might have entered into a broken drinking water supply pipe. Ten people, including two children, have taken ill. Seven are being treated at a government hospital, in the town. One woman is said to be in a serious condition. She has been shifted to Mysuru for further treatment. The incident created anxiety among the residents of the area.

Health department and City Municipal Council officials visited the area and took stock of the situation. The officials said that the samples of water have been sent to a laboratory for testing, as residents suspect that drinking water might be contaminated. The health condition of the affected persons are being monitored, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
water contamination
Kollegal

What's Brewing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

 