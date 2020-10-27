10 in Kollegal take ill; water contamination suspected

More than 10 people fell ill, after allegedly drinking contaminated water, at Ashraya Layout, in Kollegal town, Chamarajanagar district, on Tuesday.

Water contamination is said to be the reason behind the incident. It is suspected that drainage water might have entered into a broken drinking water supply pipe. Ten people, including two children, have taken ill. Seven are being treated at a government hospital, in the town. One woman is said to be in a serious condition. She has been shifted to Mysuru for further treatment. The incident created anxiety among the residents of the area.

Health department and City Municipal Council officials visited the area and took stock of the situation. The officials said that the samples of water have been sent to a laboratory for testing, as residents suspect that drinking water might be contaminated. The health condition of the affected persons are being monitored, they said.