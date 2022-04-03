1,000 acre land to be acquired for setting up industries: Nirani

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that 1,000 acre of land will be acquired in Balkunje, Kollur, Ulepady in Dakshina Kannada for the setting up of new industries.

About 145 acre land in the region belongs to the government. A committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner will fix the price for the land to be acquired. The setting up of the industries in the acquired land will help in generating 5000 employment, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

To encourage budding entrepreneurs, the state government will give a 75% subsidy on land purchases to economically weaker section entrepreneurs to set up startups. Earlier it was being given to SC/ST community members, but now the state government has decided to expand the plan to economically weaker section entrepreneurs of all communities, he pointed out.

Further, he said that owing to the efforts of SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar, a fertiliser company has shown interest to invest Rs 7000 crore. Their first priority was Mangaluru, and next was Davanagere or Belagavi. If it is set up, around 10,000 people will get employment. There is scope for fertiliser industries, especially for the production of nano fertiliser, he added.

The global investors meet (GIM) will be held in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4. The roadshows for the GIM will be held in various states and also outside the country as a part of the promotional activity. There is a huge potential in Karnataka for investment. The government will provide all the support for the setting up of the industries in the state.

Development works worth Rs 64 crore will be taken up in Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) in Mangaluru.

The Karnataka government’s ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ (become an entrepreneur, provide jobs) and ‘Kaigarika Adalat’ outreach programme for educated youth and budding entrepreneurs will be held in the month of May in Mangaluru. The Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu will be held in Mysuru in the last week of April. Kaigarike Adalat aims at addressing the woes of the industrialists on the spot.

In an attempt to attract more youth towards entrepreneurship, Minister Murugesh ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ programmes are being organised.

To a query on employment for locals in the industries, Murugesh Nirani said “all the ‘D’ group employment (100%) should be given to local candidates. In addition, 70 % of the total jobs should be given to the Kannadigas. We will take action if industries violate the norms on the same.”

