17 buffaloes run over by train near Mangaluru

The rescue operation lasted for three hours

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • May 15 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 20:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

A total of 17 buffaloes died after they were run over by a goods train near Jokatte Angaragundi at around midnight on Sunday.

Railway police sources said the goods train was on its way towards Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) from Kankanady station when the incident occurred.

Also Read | In drive against stone-pelting on running trains, RPF arrests 84, apprehends 2773 for trespassing

Fire and rescue service personnel from Kadri who rushed to the spot managed to rescue three buffaloes. The rescue operation lasted for three hours.

It is learnt that the animals died after falling into a gorge when the train hit them, sources said.

