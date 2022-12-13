Students suspended from Vittal college over love affair

18 PU students suspended from college in Vittal over love affair

The college management has allowed the students to appear for the annual examinations to be held in March 2023

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 13 2022, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 03:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An alleged romantic relationship between students of two different faiths has ended with the suspension of 18 students at a private PU college in Vittal.

According to sources, the college management was tipped off about a romantic relationship between the students and they were let off with a warning, in the presence of their parents.

The issue cropped up again when a team of lecturers, while inspecting the bags in order to prevent students from using mobile in classrooms, found a love letter in the girl student's bag. A few boys from the Hindu community took the student from the Muslim community to task over the issue. The Muslim student's friends rushed to his defence. 

Later, the college management, in the presence of parents, suspended 18 students, including those supporting the Muslim youth.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Dakshina Kannada

