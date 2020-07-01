21 Covid-19 cases in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar reported a spike in Covid-19 cases with 22 (one from Bengaluru) testing positive for the virus, on Wednesday. This includes the car driver of Superintendent of Police H D Anand Kumar and accounts officer and cashier of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc).

As the driver tested positive, the SP has decided to stay on home quarantine for a few days. It may be mentioned that no tests were conducted in Chamarajanagar since the last few days after a lab technician tested positive. The samples were sent to Bengaluru for testing and after four days, the reports have confirmed 22 positive cases.

A Cesc employee (P-10631) had tested positive earlier. Two positive cases on Wednesday are the primary contacts of that person.

In all, 1,684 samples were sent to Bengaluru, out of which the results of 904 samples have been released on Wednesday. While 22 tested positive, 882 patients have tested negative. One of the patients is from Bengaluru and is being treated at the hospital there.

Out of 21 patients of the district, 16 are from Gundlupet taluk and five from Chamarajanagar.