231 students fall ill due to food poisoning in Mangaluru, 15 undergoing treatment

About 231 students from three hostels run by the City Group of Institutions in Shakthinagara suffered from alleged food poisoning, of which 15 continue to be under observation in various hospitals in the city. Others have been discharged.

Their condition is stable and they are likely to be discharged shortly, said Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R.

Based on a complaint by District Surveillance officer Dr Jagadeesh, the Mangaluru East police have registered an FIR against the City Hospital Administration and City Nursing College hostel, for failing to bring the issue to the notice of the district administration.

The police have booked a case under IPC Sections 176, 328 and 337.

The DC said that he has asked the concerned to give a detailed report on the incident to the district administration. “I'm in Bengaluru to attend a meeting. Once I return, I will receive the report and take strict action against the concerned, so that such incidents do not recur anywhere in the district. It is the duty of the management of all the colleges to supply quality and hygiene food to its students in the hostels,” he added.

Dr Jagadeesh and Principal of District Training Institute Dr Ashok H, in a preliminary report submitted to the DC, said "a team of doctors and officials had visited the hostels on February 6 morning and students were examined for the illness. However, by 9 pm on Monday, more than 100 students developed illness and were admitted to various hospitals in the city."

"Many of the students were scared and some were suffering from mild dehydration. A team of officials visited the hostels and inspected the kitchen. The food and water samples, meat samples stored in refrigerators have been collected and sent for testing. The kitchen has been sealed until further order from the district health department. The management has been asked to supply pure food and water to the students.”

A team from the health department visited the hostels on Tuesday and collected blood samples of the students, to ascertain the cause of infection, said Dr Jagadeesh and Dr Ashok H in the report.