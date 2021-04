Despite the strike by transport employees, three KSRTC buses plied with police security on Wednesday. The bus which had come from Pune via Davanagere headed towards Bengaluru.

Another bus left for Huvinahadagali via Kottur and the other bus left for Davanagere via Bharamasagar. Regular commuters boarded private buses in the district, but they complained that private bus operators collected excess fare against fixed fare.