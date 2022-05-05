3 more suspects arrested in PSI recruitment scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths, investigating the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, have arrested three more suspects in the case.

Raghavendra G C, a native of Chinnakurchi village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, was caught on Wednesday while Nagesh Gowda C S of Kunigal was arrested on Thursday. Nagesh had bagged the 10th rank in the now-cancelled examination.

Somanath Mallikarjunaiah Hiremath, a police constable attached with Kumbalagudu of Ramanagara district, one of the suspects, in the High Grounds case has been arrested by CID. He is a native of Vijayapura.

The police have also found that three persons from a village (Chinnakurchi) had appeared for the exam and all three of them are allegedly involved in the scam. They have been identified as Raghavendra G C, siblings C M Nagaraja and his brother C M Narayana. All three are the suspects in the case filed by the CID with the High Grounds police station.

They were among the 22 suspects who had appeared for the exam in different exam centres in Bengaluru. The CID officials had discovered fraud in their OMR sheets.

Raghavendra was caught on Wednesday evening while Nagaraja was arrested soon after the case was registered and Narayana is at large.

According to police sources, Narayana obtained 9th rank, his elder brother Nagaraja got 11th rank while Raghavendra secured 62nd rank. The trio had scored less marks in the first paper but had emerged toppers in the second paper.

Narayana scored 24 marks in the first paper and 133.5 in the second paper. Nagaraja scored 31 marks in the first paper and 126 marks in the second paper. Raghavendra scored 18 marks in the first paper while he scored 126 in the second paper.

The police have also learnt that brothers Nagaraja and Narayana had sold their one-acre land allegedly to become PSIs.

According to sources, the duo sold the land for 1.2 crore. The officials are verifying whether they had given money to an influential person in Bengaluru to get the job.

They wanted to get a government job and were making all efforts for the last few years. Nagaraja was also interested in politics. He had contested the grama panchayat election and had lost.