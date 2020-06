A total of five persons including two children tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi on Saturday. With this the total number of positive cases increased to 257.

Among the five positives, two were returnees from Gujarat and three from Maharashtra.

Identified as P-5018 (male, 40 years) and P-5022 (male, 23 years) had returned from Gujarat, P-5019 (male, 35 years), P-5020 (male, 10 years) and P-5021 (female, 8 years) had returned from Maharashtra.