'Action against ones disturbing peace on Tipu Jayanti'

In view of the Tipu Jayanti celebrations on November 10, Mandya SP K Parashuram warned of stern action against those trying to disturb the peace and harmony either in the pretext of celebrations or opposing it, in the taluk.

Srirangapatna houses the Muslim mausoleum, holding the tombs of Tipu Sultan and Hyderabad Ali.

Speaking at a peace meeting between the Hindu and Muslim leaders in the town, SP Parashuram said that the state government is not celebrating the festival this year. Hence, the private celebrations should not cause any inconveniences to the public.

The SP disclosed that he has a list of names who had created nuisance during the Jayanti in 2016-17. No more than two people can tarvel on a motorcycle and raise slogans or shout, according to the SP. Those violating the norms will have to face consequences, he warned.

Assistant commissioner Shylaja explained that the high court has given permission for celebrating Tipu Jayanti as a private programme. It should be observed in a meaningful manner without causing any disturbances, she said.

Thousands of people visit Tipu's tomb in the taluk every year to pay respects.