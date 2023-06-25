Actor Suraj injured in road accident in Karnataka

Kannada film producer the late Parvathamma Rajkumar’s nephew and actor Suraj suffered serious leg injuries in a mishap near Chikkundi, at Begur hobli in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday evening. Suraj is admitted at a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment. He sustained severe injuries on his right leg. As per the doctors’ advice a portion of his leg has been amputated, according to family sources. He is being treated at the intensive care unit.

A tipper lorry collided with his motorbike, resulting in the mishap. The 24-year-old Suraj is the son of Parvathamma Rajkumar’s younger brother S A Srinivas.

Suraj is the resident of Saraswathipuram in Mysuru. He was on a solo trip to Tamil Nadu and was returning to Mysuru, when the mishap occurred, it is said. Begur police have registered a case.

Actor Shivarajkumar, his wife Geetha, director Chinnegowda and relatives visited the hospital and inquired about the health of Suraj.