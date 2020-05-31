Additional restrictions on travellers from Maharashtra

Karnataka on Sunday issued new guidelines for interstate travellers, mandating quarantine norms for asymptomatic and symptomatic, with additional restrictions for travellers from Maharashtra.

According to the order signed by Pankaj Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, interstate travellers from any state with symptoms of Covid-19 be immediately tested upon arrival and subsequently sent for seven days of institutional quarantine, followed by seven days of home quarantine.

Except for Maharashtra, asymptomatic individuals from all other states face different norms in the form of 14-day home quarantine. Those from Maharashtra will have to undergo mandatory seven-day of institutional quarantine following which they are subjected to seven days of home quarantine. A test will be done if they develop symptoms during the quarantine period.

Meantime, existing exemptions for people in the asymptomatic category continue unchanged. These include people who have suffered a death in the family, pregnant women, children below the age of 10, elderly above the age of 60, those with a serious (non-Covid-19) illness and those who qualify under "human distress."

Travellers from Maharashtra who come with a Covid-negative certificate from ICMR - not more than two days old - can ask to go into 14-day home quarantine.

The order reiterates that it is mandatory for all travellers coming into Karnataka to register on the Seva Sindhu website.

All those who develop symptoms during home quarantine should call the Apthamitra helpline 14410.