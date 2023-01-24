Aero India this year will be biggest airshow: Karnataka CM

Aero India this year will be biggest airshow: K'taka CM

The biennial airshow would be held at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru

PTI
PTI, Kalaburag,
  • Jan 24 2023, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 15:36 ist
Indian Air Force Sarang team fly the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters during the inaugural day of the five-day Aero India 2019 airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force station, in Bangalore on February 20, 2019. - The Aero India 2019 airshow starts on February 20 and ends on February 24. Credit: AFP Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the 14th edition of Aero India that would be held in Bengaluru from February 13-17, will be the "biggest airshow" with highest participation. The Chief Minister virtually attended the 'Apex Committee' meeting to review the preparations for the event chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"This is going to be the biggest airshow with the highest participation. There will be a large number of participation from delegates, aerospace and defence industry leaders, also companies," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the virtual meeting from here, he said, "there will be India pavilion, Karnataka pavilion and a large exhibition of aerospace companies. Also there will be aerial displays by aircrafts, and the public will also be getting an opportunity to witness it.The Prime Minister will be inaugurating this mega airshow."

The biennial airshow would be held at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru. According to Aero India website, a total 731 exhibitors have registered -- 633 Indian and 98 foreign. Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996, officials said.

