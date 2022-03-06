All party meeting soon on Mekedatu: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he would soon hold an all-party meeting regarding the Mekedatu and Krishna Water dispute before heading to New Delhi to get approval for detailed project reports (DPR).

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport here on Sunday, the chief minister said that the state government has already allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the Mekedatu project in the budget. The issue will be discussed in the assembly, and based on the suggestion the state will request the Union Jalshakthi ministry to approve the DPR. The state will also pursue the case legally, he said.

200 students still stranded

The chief minister also welcomed Chaitra Samshi, one of the medical students who returned from war-hit Ukraine, and said there are more than 200 students from Karnataka who are still stranded in Ukraine.

The state government is in constant touch with the ministry of external affairs and will ensure the evacuation of every student.

Also Read | Several students still stranded in Kharkiv, a day after govt's 'leave immediately' advisory

Though the two countries had declared a ceasefire for a short time, there were still bombing in some places making it difficult for evacuation.

The state government is also in touch with the Ukraine government in bringing back the body of Naveen, the only Indian student to have died due to shelling. We have received reports of bombing taking place in and around the mortuary where his body is kept, so we are waiting for the right time to bring back the body, he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: