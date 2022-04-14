Ambedkar Bhavan to be ready in two months: Somashekar

The long-pending works of Ambedkar Bhavan will be completed in another two days, said District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar.

The Minister was speaking to reporters after offering flora tribute to the statue of Ambedkar near Town Hall. "The state cabinet has approved to release Rs 17 crore to complete the works. Social Welfare department will transfer the funds to Mysuru Urban Development Authority, which has taken up the works," he said.

"As Covid-19 cases continued to decline, Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated in a grand manner," he added.

On a query about contractor Santosh Patil's suicide, the Minister said the Chief Minister is capable and he will take care of the case.

MLAs L Nagendra, S A Ramadass, Tanveer Sait, MLC Manjegowda, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and others were present.

