Annual monsoon-based fishing ban begins in Karnataka

With forecasts of monsoon hitting Karnataka as early as June 2, and monsoon being the breeding season for fish, the government-ordered fishing ban commenced on Wednesday.

The fishing ban—which will run till July 31 this year—is imposed every year to allow fish to breed and repopulate the waters. The state government said that action would be taken against those who violated the ban under the Karnataka Marine Fishing Regulation Act 1986.

As part of their punishment, the violators would not be eligible for subsidised diesel for one year.

Fisheries department clarified that mechanized boats and traditional boats, fitted with inboard or outboard engines of 10hp or above, were banned from fishing during this period. Traditional fishing boats that have less than 10hp engines could still be operated in sea.

The ban comes into effect annually so that reckless fishing during the monsoon does not adversely affect the catch after the monsoons pass.

Cyclone Asani that mildly hit India's south-western coast in early May, caused many fishing boats to remain anchored at the Old Port in Mangaluru. This caused a disruption in employment as many labourers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand, who work in boats used for deep sea fishing, could not find work. With the fishing ban coming so soon after the cyclone, there are worries of losing more work among the fishermen community

It remains to be seen whether the fishing ban would affect the year’s total catch. In 2021-22, total fish catch was 2,91,812 tonne, worth Rs 3801.60 crore.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, the fish catch was significantly less at 1,39,714.04 tonne, with its worth put at Rs 1,924.50 crore.