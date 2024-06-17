Home
News in Pics | June 17, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 00:57 IST
A "Comparsas of Muslims" takes part in the "Moorish entrance" parade during the Moors and Christians festival in Elda, in the south of the province of Alicante, Spain, June 16, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Athletico Paranaense's Fernandinho in action with Flamengo's Gerson.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Muslim attend morning mass prayers on the street during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Jakarta

Credit: Reuters Photo

Passengers look at the tarmac as they wait for their flights at the Beijing Capital International Airport, in Beijing

Credit: Reuters Photo

