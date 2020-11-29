Another controversial graffiti spotted on wall of an old building in Mangaluru

Another controversial graffiti spotted in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 29 2020, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 11:42 ist
Credit: DH photo.

After a graffiti supporting pro-terror organisations, another controversial graffiti appeared on the wall of an old building that had housed a police outpost in the past, on Court road in Mangaluru.

The graffiti read ‘Gusuk e Rasool ek hi saza sar tan say juda’ in Urdu. The incident came to light on Sunday. The graffiti was scribbled using black paint. The police rushed to the spot and erased the graffiti. It may be recalled that graffiti in support of Lashkar-e-Taiba had cropped up on the wall of an apartment recently. The police have already formed three teams to probe into it.

graffiti
Mangaluru
Terrorism
Karnataka

