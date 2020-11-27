Graffiti in support of terror group scrawled on Mangaluru building

In an unusual but pressing job, the Mangaluru East police had to scramble on Friday after miscreants scribbled graffiti threatening to "invite" Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban to deal with "Sanghis and Manvedis".
The graffiti, which also had "Lashkar-e-Zindabad", was painted on the compound wall of an apartment at the Kadri Kambala-Bejai entry road in the city.
Mangaluru East police (Kadri police) have rushed to the spot and erased the graffiti by painting on the same.
