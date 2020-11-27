Graffiti in support of terror group on M'luru building

Graffiti in support of terror group scrawled on Mangaluru building

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Nov 27 2020, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 16:04 ist
Mangaluru East police (Kadri police) have rushed to the spot and erased the graffiti by painting on it. Credit: DH

In an unusual but pressing job, the Mangaluru East police had to scramble on Friday after miscreants scribbled graffiti threatening to "invite" Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban to deal with "Sanghis and Manvedis".

The graffiti, which also had  "Lashkar-e-Zindabad", was painted on the compound wall of an apartment at the Kadri Kambala-Bejai entry road in the city.

Mangaluru East police (Kadri police) have rushed to the spot and erased the graffiti by painting on the same.

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Terrorism
Lashkar-e-Toiba

