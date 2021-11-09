As Hajabba receives Padma Shri, kids rejoice at his school

When Harekala Hajabba, clad in his trademark white dhoti and white shirt, walked barefoot to receive Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, the schoolchildren at ‘Hajabba’ school in Newpadpu village clapped in delight while watching the programme on an LED screen.

The teachers had arranged the screening of programme in the school. As his name was announced, the schoolchildren began rejoicing.

While thanking President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA U T Khader, Hajabba said, “My humble request to the state and centre is to help sanction a PU College in Harekala. I am happy that a poor man like me has been honoured.”

Later, an elated Hajabba said, “Prime Minister shook my hand.” Humility is the core of Hajabba’s identity. Hajabba, popularly known as ‘Akshara Santha’ (the saint of alphabets), while selling oranges went on to build a school in Newpadpu village in 1999. The unlettered achiever had set up a primary school from his meagre avings of Rs 150 per day.

When Hajabba decided to start a school, he did not get any support. He started the school with 28 children.

Today, the school has been upgraded to a high school and is catering to educational needs of children in and around Newpadpu.

Hajabba’s life was prescribed for the syllabus of three universities—Davangere, Kuvempu and Mangalore. His success story is also included in a Tulu textbook.

Congratulating Hajabba, Mangalore MLA U T Khader on Facebook posted, “Hajabba is the pride of my constituency. We had prepared a grand welcome for Hajabba at Mangalore International Airport. But on the request of Hajabba, the grand welcome at the airport was dropped. Instead we have decided to honour Hajabba in his school.”

Minister Sudhakar tweeted, “Harekala Hajabba’s journey is awe inspiring! An ordinary fruit seller in Mangaluru went onto build a school in his village with his savings! Today, he was awarded the Padmashri! Can there be a better example of ‘Where there is a will there is a way’? Salute his resolve!”

