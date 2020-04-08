Assistant sought from DCC bank for coffee growers 

Coffee Growers Association President M B Devaiah said that the association will make proper arrangements for the storage of coffee if the District Central Cooperative Bank provides a loan of Rs 1 crore.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Wednesday, he said that following the lockdown, coffee growers in the district are not able to sell the coffee they have cultivated.

He further said that the raw coffee has not been supplied to the coffee processing unit in Hunsur, in the required quantity.

"Therefore, coffee warehouses have been given to coffee growers on rental basis, to store coffee. Still, there is a shortage of warehouses. A request has been made to provide APMC godowns in Madikeri and Gonikoppa for the growers to store coffee, free of cost. Also, there is a requirement of an interest free loan of Rs 1 crore, through the DCC bank. The chief minister should come to the rescue of coffee growers," he said and added that transport facility should be provided from Hunsur.