Automated driver testing tracks in three more districts soon

The Transport department will soon streamline the testing for issue of driving licences at the three RTOs in Belagavi, Managaluru and Raichur. All these RTOs are set to get automated driver testing tracks (ADTT) where the driving efficiency and skills can’t be decided arbitrarily.

The project to equip all regional transport offices (RTO) with ADTT was announced in 2020 by then Transport minister Laxman Savadi. At present RTOs in Electronic City, Jnanabharati, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan and Dharwad have ADTT.

“As per the rule, the driver’s skills and efficiency are evaluated based on 16 parameters. One has to meet 15 criteria to meet eligibility. However, the regular complaint is that unskilled drivers are cleared illegally, which in turn leads to accidents on roads. The ADTTs bring in a computerised system which helps in reducing the chance of influencing the inspector’s decision on a driver’s score,” an official explained.

The ADTT in Mangaluru, estimated to cost Rs 10 crore, is ready as civil works were completed recently. “The tender for installation of the sensors has to be awarded following which the remaining works will be completed within a month,” an official from the RTO told DH.

The work on Belagavi ADTT, estimated to cost Rs 8.05 crore is in final stage of completion. An official said the file for tender for supplying and installation of sensors has to be cleared by the government. Officials said the work on the ADTT in Raichur may take about six more months.

“Some of the construction works got delayed due to issues related to land acquisition and labour during the pandemic. There is a need to speed up the tender process for installing sensors. The three tracks can go in six months,” an official added.

Officials said the ADTTs not only cut irregularities but also speed up the process. “Even in a place like Mangaluru, about 80 to 100 tests are conducted everyday. Streamlining the process is important to clear the backlog applications. The department is also using a test track built by BMTC in Peenya to speed up the evaluation of the drives,” an official said.

