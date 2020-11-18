Bandipur Tiger Project completes 47 years

The Bandipur Tiger Project, which was announced to protect tigers, completed 47 years, as on November 17. The then Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs announced Tiger Project on November 17, 1973, to safeguard the wild cats.

Venugopalaswamy Wildlife Park and surrounding forests were declared as National Park on February 19, 1941. In 1973, there were 13 tigers, when Tiger Project was announced.

According to the information of the Forest department officials, there are 126 to 167 tigers now in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The area was expanded and was renamed Bandipur National Park in 1985, when it measured 874.20 square km. Later, more forest area was included. The Bandipur Tiger Reserve is now 912.04 square km.

Environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts said, “The Union government, led by Indira Gandhi, took a decision in this regard, to protect tigers. The Tiger Project has been successful to save tigers as the forest cover was shrinking due to an increase in the population.

The population of elephants is also on the rise, and it is estimated that there are more than 1,500 elephants here. The tiger population is also on the rise every year, and even spotted on the fringes of the forest in recent years.

The new director of Bandipur Tiger Project S R Natesh said, “November 17, is an important day and there are plans to hold a programme in this regard.”