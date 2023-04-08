Bidar police seize 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 crore

Bidar police seize 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 crore

The Chitaguppa police intercepted an SUV following a tip-off and seized 100 kg of ganja

DHNS
DHNS, Chitaguppa (Bidar district),
  • Apr 08 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 05:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Chitaguppa police on Saturday intercepted an SUV at Nimbur Cross on NH 65 and seized 100 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore that was being transported from Zaheerabad in Telangana to Mumbai.

Following a tip-off, the district police led by Superintendent of Police Channabasavanna L, additional superintendent of police Mahesh Meghannavar, assistant superintendent of police Shivanshu Rajput and police inspector Maheshgowda, intercepted the car and seized 50 packets of 2 kg each of ganja, four mobile phones and the car. Four persons have been taken into custody for questioning.

The Mannaekhelli police have registered a case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Drugs
ganja
Karnataka News
Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Last chance to read Mughal-era Sanskrit literature

Last chance to read Mughal-era Sanskrit literature

Investors didn’t buy Adani’s ‘attack on India’ story

Investors didn’t buy Adani’s ‘attack on India’ story

Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public

Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public

What is 'eldest daughter syndrome’ & how can we fix it?

What is 'eldest daughter syndrome’ & how can we fix it?

Secrets of planet creation may be written in the stars

Secrets of planet creation may be written in the stars

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

 