Bidar police seize 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 crore

The Chitaguppa police on Saturday intercepted an SUV at Nimbur Cross on NH 65 and seized 100 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore that was being transported from Zaheerabad in Telangana to Mumbai.

Following a tip-off, the district police led by Superintendent of Police Channabasavanna L, additional superintendent of police Mahesh Meghannavar, assistant superintendent of police Shivanshu Rajput and police inspector Maheshgowda, intercepted the car and seized 50 packets of 2 kg each of ganja, four mobile phones and the car. Four persons have been taken into custody for questioning.

The Mannaekhelli police have registered a case.