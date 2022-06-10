BJP leader Nupur Sharma's effigy found hanging in Belagavi

An effigy of suspended BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma was found hanging on the cables near Bashiban Dargah in the communally-sensitive Fort Road here on Friday.
Sharma had been criticised for her statements about Prophet Mohammad and was suspended by the BJP due to the uproar last week.
Police said the effigy was hanged at night and at dawn when it came to the notice of the police, it was removed. The situation in the communally sensitive area is peaceful.
