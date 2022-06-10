Nupur Sharma's effigy found hanging in Belagavi

BJP leader Nupur Sharma's effigy found hanging in Belagavi

Sharma had been criticised for her statements about Prophet Mohammad and was suspended by the BJP due to the uproar last week

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 10 2022, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 11:12 ist
Effigy of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma found hanging on cables at Fort Road in Belagavi on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

An effigy of suspended BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma was found hanging on the cables near Bashiban Dargah in the communally-sensitive Fort Road here on Friday.

Police said the effigy was hanged at night and at dawn when it came to the notice of the police, it was removed. The situation in the communally sensitive area is peaceful.

Nupur Sharma
BJP
Belagavi
Karnataka

