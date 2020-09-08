BJP misuses reservation in GP elections: MP

MP Prajwal Revanna alleged that the BJP government is misusing power in preparing the reservation list for the gram panchayat elections in Hassan district. The JD(S) is planning to approach the court in this regard.

Prajwal alleged that the government is exerting pressure on the deputy commissioner and officials concerned in preparing the reservation list for the GP elections, so that it favours the BJP. The government’s move to prepare the list in a biased way is not a good development, he alleged.

“Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is saying that he will not indulge in revenge politics. Is it not revenge to withdraw funds sanctioned for development works in Hassan district? I will write a letter to the Chief Minister to release the third installment of funds for farmers, who lost their crop due to floods,” he said.

Commenting on District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah’s recent statement that sand mining should be stopped completely, Prajwal said that it is the BJP, which is supporting sand mining in Sakleshpur and Arehalli.

Participating in the progress review meeting, he took to task police officials, for booking the poor people shifting sand and allowing loads of sand to be transported by traders at the behest of influential persons.

He said, “Yettinahole project has affected Belur taluk. Funds have not been sanctioned and there is no proper water supply. The farmers are yet to get the compensation for the land acquired.”

The MP assured of holding a discussion with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on the problems of coffee growers and to also seek funds for the reconstruction of a damaged bridge in the taluk.

MLA K S Lingesh, Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan and Tahsildar Natesh were present.