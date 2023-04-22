Shilpa Shetty, kin visit Sri Durgaparameshwari templ

Bollywood actor Shlipa Shetty, husband and family visit Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel

Shilpa offered a saree to the prssiding deity as thanksgiving for giving a girl child

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru ,
  • Apr 22 2023, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 23:32 ist
Bollywood actor Shlipa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra, children, sister Shamita Shetty and mother visited Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple. Credit: DH photo

Bollywood actor Shlipa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra, children, sister Shamita Shetty and mother visited Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel on Saturday.

Shilpa offered a saree to the prssiding deity as thanksgiving for giving a girl child.

Heriditary Truestee Vasudeva Asranna handed over the prasadam. Archaks Ananthapadmanabha Asranna, Sri Hari Asranna, Advocate Ravi Poojary were also present.

Shilpa and her family also listened to Nagaswara recital by Rajyotsava awardee Lingappa Serigar and later witnessed the Yakshagana at Rathabeedi.

