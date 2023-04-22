Bollywood actor Shlipa Shetty, husband and family visit Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel

Bollywood actor Shlipa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra, children, sister Shamita Shetty and mother visited Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel on Saturday.
Shilpa offered a saree to the prssiding deity as thanksgiving for giving a girl child.
Heriditary Truestee Vasudeva Asranna handed over the prasadam. Archaks Ananthapadmanabha Asranna, Sri Hari Asranna, Advocate Ravi Poojary were also present.
Shilpa and her family also listened to Nagaswara recital by Rajyotsava awardee Lingappa Serigar and later witnessed the Yakshagana at Rathabeedi.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes
Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention
Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane
Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed
How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture
Finding Amirbai
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Brighton become England's model club
Collection made with ancient art