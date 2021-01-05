'Brain should act as captain of body'

Resource person Parashivamurthy said that like the captain steers a ship, one should make the brain the captain of the body to achieve goals.

He was speaking during the free workshop for UPSC and KPSC recruitment exams aspirants, organised by Deccan Herald-Prajavani, in association with Navodaya Foundation and Navo-Pramati School of Civil Services, here, on Tuesday.

“The crew of a ship know only to follow the instructions of the captain, come what may. Similarly, if the brain decides the goals and gives commands to ones other organs to study and practice under any circumstances, there will be no excuses for not performing,” he said.

“Live life deeming that every day is anew day. Live life as if there is no tomorrow. Reasoning is the key to success. Even if an engineering students chooses a humanities subject for UPSC exam, his or her chances of success is more than humanities students, because of the mathematics background, which makes reasoning easy. Thus, all subjects are important. Besides studies, communication skills and presentation are vital for success,” he said.