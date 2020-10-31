CESCK shifts to new building today

The Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK), which was functioning from the building of Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), on Hunsur Road, will function from the National Centre for History of Science (NCHS) building of the University of Mysore (UoM) at Manasagangotri from November 1, Kannada Rajyothsava.

CESCK will be shifted to the new structure on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, amid celebration. The varsity has allotted a four-acre land in its campus to CESCK. The varsity has allowed CESCK to function at NCHS building, until it gets a new building.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Kannada Rajyotsava will be celebrated virtually and the event will begin at 2 pm. Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekara Kambar will be the chief guest while UoM Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar and CIIL Director C G Venkatesha Murthy will be present.